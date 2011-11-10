(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 10- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pacific Securities Corporation's (PSC) National Long-Term rating at 'BBB-(twn)' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed PSC's Individual Rating and Support Rating and simultaneously withdrawn them as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's rating coverage. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this comment.

The ratings reflect continued adequate capitalization and liquidity. PSC has not considerably increased its risk exposure over the past 12 months. The ratings also reflect the company's concentrated business profile and weak profit-generating capability. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company would be able to maintain current levels of capital and liquidity given its holding of liquid commercial real estate assets in the prime district of Taipei.