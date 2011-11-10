(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Thai Re, as the largest domestic reinsurer, has significant risk exposure to flood-affected areas in Thailand.

-- Loss estimates are still evolving but would weaken the credit profile of Thai Re if they are significantly larger than expected or exceed the company's retrocession protection.

-- We are placing the ratings on Thai Re on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it placed its 'A-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings and 'axAA/--' ASEAN regional scale rating on Thai Reinsurance Public Co. Ltd. (Thai Re) on CreditWatch with negative implications.

"The CreditWatch action reflects our view that Thai Re's credit profile would weaken if the estimated losses from recent severe flooding in Thailand exceed the current protection from its retrocession cover," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Clarkson. "This risk has not materialized so far, but the Office of the Insurance Commission estimates that total industry losses due to flood-related damage and loss of business could reach Thai baht (THB) 200 billion. We believe Thai Re would incur a material proportion of the losses, and this could affect its capital position."

We recognize that foreign insurers operating in Thailand and international reinsurers are likely to pick up the largest share of the total estimated flood losses, given that they generally pick up larger commercial risks. Thai Re has about 14% share of the domestic non-life reinsurance market, and therefore will have high exposure to flood-affected areas. Standard & Poor's recently revised its view to conclude that Thailand's non-life market is subject to catastrophe risks. We therefore have revised our view of Thai Re's risk profile and capitalization.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch action over the next month or so after receiving updated information on loss developments. We could lower the rating by one notch or more, depending on the severity of the loss development to Thai Re's retrocession program and capital base.

