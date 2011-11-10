(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 10-
-- Thai Re, as the largest domestic reinsurer, has significant risk exposure to
flood-affected areas in Thailand.
-- Loss estimates are still evolving but would weaken the credit profile
of Thai Re if they are significantly larger than expected or exceed the
company's retrocession protection.
-- We are placing the ratings on Thai Re on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it placed its 'A-' long-term counterparty
credit and insurer financial strength ratings and 'axAA/--' ASEAN regional scale rating on Thai
Reinsurance Public Co. Ltd. (Thai Re) on CreditWatch with negative implications.
"The CreditWatch action reflects our view that Thai Re's credit profile would
weaken if the estimated losses from recent severe flooding in Thailand exceed
the current protection from its retrocession cover," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Paul Clarkson. "This risk has not materialized so far, but the
Office of the Insurance Commission estimates that total industry losses due to
flood-related damage and loss of business could reach Thai baht (THB) 200
billion. We believe Thai Re would incur a material proportion of the losses,
and this could affect its capital position."
We recognize that foreign insurers operating in Thailand and international
reinsurers are likely to pick up the largest share of the total estimated
flood losses, given that they generally pick up larger commercial risks. Thai
Re has about 14% share of the domestic non-life reinsurance market, and
therefore will have high exposure to flood-affected areas. Standard & Poor's
recently revised its view to conclude that Thailand's non-life market is
subject to catastrophe risks. We therefore have revised our view of Thai Re's
risk profile and capitalization.
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch action over the next month or so after
receiving updated information on loss developments. We could lower the rating
by one notch or more, depending on the severity of the loss development to
Thai Re's retrocession program and capital base.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009