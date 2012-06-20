(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 - According to delegate voting polls taken at Fitch Ratings' cross-sector "Viking Tour" seminars in the four Nordic capitals last week, most Nordic credit market participants see a low risk of eurozone contagion.

Fitch polled over 250 Nordic investors, issuers and bankers during the tour on their thoughts on the potential for a Greek euro exit. Even before the re-run elections on 17 June, 51% believed it most likely that Greece would remain in the euro in 2012, with 34% expecting an orderly exit and only 15% a disorderly exit in which severe contagion spreads to other eurozone countries.

Fitch believes that the narrow victory of New Democracy in the Greek parliamentary elections means the near-term risk of a Greek disorderly debt default and exit from the euro has fallen. However, the severity of the systemic crisis engulfing the eurozone is unlikely to diminish until European leaders articulate a credible road-map that would complete monetary union with much greater fiscal and financial integration.

Nordic credit market participants were quite optimistic on the eurozone's staying power. When asked to vote on the likelihood of various alternative scenarios to Fitch's 'muddle through' base case, attendees saw the exit of Greece and potentially one or two other peripheral countries as the most likely (48%), with a quasi fiscal union a close second at 43%. They thought the two most disruptive alternative scenarios - a full eurozone break up or a 'Euro Mark' scenario of a northern country split-off - unlikely, with only 7% expecting either of these outcomes.

With many Nordic banks being large issuers of covered bonds, Fitch also asked credit market participants to express their views on the level at which the encumbrance of banks' balance sheet becomes a concern. Opinion on this controversial issue varied widely, with 29% believing encumbrance largely irrelevant, 30% concerned at 10-30% encumbrance, 24% concerned at 30-50%, and 17% at over 50%. Fitch's assessment is that at current levels, senior unsecured debt ratings for the major Nordic banks are not negatively affected by structural subordination.

