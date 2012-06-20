(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Dhruvdesh Metasteel Private Limited (Dhruvdesh) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by Dhruvdesh's high financial leverage of 7.16x based on provisional results for the financial year ended March 2012 (FY11: 7.24x). This is attributed to the company's recently completed INR750m debt-funded capex for a 10MW waste heat recovery-based power plant in Karnataka and low EBIDTA margins of 5.6% in FY12 in the sponge iron business on a standalone basis. However, consolidated EBITDA margins for FY12 were higher at 9% (FY11: 8.1%) due to additional cash inflows from the sale of power from December 2011 onwards.

The ratings also reflect the sponge iron segment's exposure to commodity price fluctuations and the company's limited bargaining power with customers and suppliers. Though Dhruvdesh has applied for an iron ore mining lease to gain access to low-cost raw materials, there could be delays in obtaining statutory clearance.

Fitch expects Dhruvdesh's leverage to decrease from FY13 onwards from a sustained improvement in profitability through additional income from the power plant and higher productivity in the sponge iron business due to the use of iron pellets instead of sized iron ore since November 2011. Iron pellets reduce the overall cost of production and lead to lower generation of low-value by-products of the sponge iron manufacturing process. The absence of further capex plans in the medium term should also aid the company's deleveraging.

The ratings are, however, supported by Dhruvdesh's seven years of track record as a supplier of sponge iron to steel manufacturing companies and its ability to maintain capacity utilisation over 95%.

Negative rating action may result from financial leverage being sustained at 5.0x or above due to continued low EBITDA margins. Conversely, financial leverage below 3.5x due to a sustained improvement in EBIDTA margins would be positive for the ratings.

Dhruvdesh has a 60,000 million tonnes per annum sponge iron manufacturing unit in Koppal District, Karnataka. Provisional results for FY12 indicate revenue of INR1,239m (FY11: INR811m) and EBIDTA of INR112.1m (INR65m).

Rating actions on Dhruvdesh's bank facilities:

- INR567.5m outstanding term loans: assigned 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR200m fund-based working capital: assigned 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR70m non-fund-based working capital limits: assigned 'Fitch A4+(ind)'