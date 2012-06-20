(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based English Indian Clays Limited's
(EICL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings continue to reflect EICL's strong position in the domestic clay
market coupled with easy access to quality raw material. This has resulted in
strong EBITDA margins in the range of 25%-29% for this segment over FY09-FY12.
Revenue from the segment contributes around 50% to total sales and over 75% to
EBITDA. The ratings also draw comfort from the company's diversified clientele
across industries.
The ratings are however, constrained by EICL's moderate market position and low
and volatile EBITDA margins in its starch business due to raw material (maize
and tapioca - agricultural commodities) fluctuations. Fitch also notes that most
of the products from this segment are commoditised in nature.
In FY12, total revenue grew 6% yoy to INR3,760m while operating EBITDA margin
dipping to 14.7% from 19%. The latter was due to higher operating expenses for
both the business segments coupled with EICL's inability to pass on cost
increases fully to its end customers mainly in paper and paints industries
(around 60% of total revenue). The low capacity utilization of the company's new
starch plant at Shimoga also contributed to the decline in profitability. This
resulted in deterioration of financial leverage to 3.1x in FY12 (FY11: 2.2x).
Fitch notes that the company curtailed its capex plan for FY12 which helped it
in keeping debt at comfortable levels (INR1,784m including INR300m of redeemable
preference shares).
Positive rating guidelines include significant revenue growth along with stable
profitability resulting in an improvement in financial leverage on a sustained
basis. Negative rating guidelines include a decline in profitability and/or
large debt-led capex or acquisition leading to financial leverage above 3.5x on
a sustained basis. The ratings can also be negatively impacted due to the entry
of a significant competitor in the clay business which could affect stable cash
flow from this business.
EICL, controlled by Karan Thapar, has business interests in clay and starch. The
company has its manufacturing facilities in the southern and northern parts of
the country. The clay division has its manufacturing facilities in Kerala and
the starch division has its manufacturing facilities in Shimoga (Karnataka) and
Yamunanagar (Haryana). The starch facility at Puducherry was closed and
integrated with Shimoga in H212. The company plans to incur capex of INR1,400m
spread over a period of three years to be funded by a mix of debt and internal
accruals.
Rating actions on EICL's bank facilities:
INR983.8m long-term loans (reduced from INR1161.3m): affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'
INR750m fund based limits (enhanced from INR650m): 'Fitch A(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'
INR150m non-fund-based limits: 'Fitch A(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'