Nov 10- Fitch Ratings has affirmed British American Tobacco's (BAT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. Its Short-term IDR has also been affirmed at 'F2'. The Long-term IDR has a Stable Outlook.

In addition, the senior unsecured debt issued by BAT's subsidiaries, British American Tobacco Holdings (Netherlands) BV, BAT International Finance plc and B.A.T. Capital Corporation, has been affirmed at Long-term 'BBB+' and Short-term 'F2'.

"The affirmation reflects the company's ability to continue delivering revenue and profit growth despite challenges stemming from operating in an increasingly regulated and taxed industry, and suffering from the contraction of volumes of tobacco products sold," said Giulio Lombardi, Senior Director in Fitch's European Retail, Leisure and Consumer Products group. "BAT's credit metrics sit comfortably within levels compatible with its current rating".

The combination of cost rationalisation programmes implemented since 2007 and the introduction of price increases has enabled BAT to deliver healthy profit growth. Fitch projects that BAT's FY11 operating profit margin should increase to approximately 35%, from 33% in FY10 and 30% in FY07.

The ratings are supported by BAT's substantial and growing cash flow from operations (2010: GBP4.0bn). This is, however, offset by its generous shareholder distribution policy, which comprises a 65% dividend payout.

The company's gross lease, associate dividends and pension-adjusted leverage and its operating EBITDA/gross interest cover sat at a healthy 1.5x and 9.3x, respectively, at FYE10. Fitch expects these metrics to improve, albeit only slightly, as debt reduction should be constrained by continuing share repurchases and by the company's financial policy, which is not targeting a higher rating.

Following an interval of three years that enabled the company to restore healthy credit metrics, BAT resumed its share buyback programme in February 2011 and plans to spend GBP750m in 2011. It also completed the acquisition of Colombian tobacco company Productora Tabacalera de Colombia S.A.S. for USD452m (approximately GBP280m) in October 2011.

The ratings incorporate moderate to declining litigation risk in relation to the company's 42% associate Reynolds American Inc (RAI) ('BBB-'/Positive) and moderate risk at its Canadian operations, as well as the prospects of continuing excise duty increases and regulatory pressure.

Regulatory pressure includes the gradual extension of smoking and advertising restrictions to the historically less regulated emerging markets of eastern Europe, Asia and Latin America (sponsored by the World Health Organization under its Framework Convention for Tobacco Control programme) as well as the possibility that the Australian Government may proceed with forcing tobacco manufacturers to shift to plain packaging during the second half of 2012.

BAT's ratings also reflect its position as a close number two to Philip Morris International ('A'/Stable) in the consolidated international tobacco industry. BAT benefits from geographical diversity, due to large overseas market shares, with more than 50% of profits coming from higher-growth emerging markets. Fitch views this diversification as key to underpinning its growth prospects.

Although BAT is not exposed directly to strong litigation, only through its associate RAI, an adverse multi-billion-dollar verdict in any tobacco litigation case or an increase of gross dividend, lease and pension-adjusted leverage above 2.5x would be negative for the ratings. Similarly, larger-than-anticipated declines in global tobacco consumption stemming from adverse regulatory initiatives, could lead to a downgrade.

An upgrade would be driven by the substantial disappearance of litigation risk, by a fall in gross lease, associate dividends and pension-adjusted debt to operating EBITDAR below 1.5x-1.7x and a financial policy consistent with maintaining credit metrics aligned with 'A' category ratings on a sustainable basis.