(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 10- Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd's (BOCHK) senior unsecured notes an 'A' rating.

The USD750m notes carry a 3.75% fixed coupon throughout their five-year tenor. They were issued on 8 November 2011 from the USD15bn medium-term note programme launched in September 2011. The notes were purchased by investors in Asia (about 80%), Europe (about 16%) and the US (about 4%).

The other ratings of BOCHK are unaffected and are as follows:

- Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'

- Viability Rating: 'a'

- Individual Rating: 'B'

- Support Rating: '1'

- Support Rating Floor: 'A-'

- Subordinated notes: 'A-'