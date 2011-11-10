BRIEF-Lippo China Resources makes takeover offer for Healthway Medical for S$103.3 mln
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 10- Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd's (BOCHK) senior unsecured notes an 'A' rating.
The USD750m notes carry a 3.75% fixed coupon throughout their five-year tenor. They were issued on 8 November 2011 from the USD15bn medium-term note programme launched in September 2011. The notes were purchased by investors in Asia (about 80%), Europe (about 16%) and the US (about 4%).
The other ratings of BOCHK are unaffected and are as follows:
- Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'
- Viability Rating: 'a'
- Individual Rating: 'B'
- Support Rating: '1'
- Support Rating Floor: 'A-'
- Subordinated notes: 'A-'
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific
* Chiado (Luxembourg), indirect unit holds approximately 23.92% of share capital of Banco Comercial Portuguê