BRIEF-Trinity Place Holdings says entered into two secured lines of credit aggregating $12.0 million
* Trinity Place Holdings says entered into two secured lines of credit aggregating $12.0 million, with Sterling National Bank as lender
June 20 Evrofinance-Mosnarbank.
* Moody's confirms Evrofinance-Mosnarbank's ratings at Ba3; outlook negative
* Trinity Place Holdings says entered into two secured lines of credit aggregating $12.0 million, with Sterling National Bank as lender
* Atlas Financial Holdings provides selected preliminary 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
BRASILIA, Feb 22 Brazil's central bank maintained the pace of interest rate cuts on Wednesday, resisting pressure to further step up monetary easing to pull Latin America's economy out of its worst recession on record.