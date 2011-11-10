(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Norway-based forest product group Norske Skogindustrier ASA is likely to be able to repay its near-term debt maturities with existing liquidity resources and near-term operating cash flows.

-- We are revising our view of the group's liquidity profile from weak to less than adequate.

-- We are removing all ratings, including the 'B-' long-term and 'B' and short-term ratings, from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Sept. 20, 2011, and affirming them.

-- The negative outlook primarily reflects Norske Skog's less than adequate liquidity position.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had removed all its ratings on Norway-based forest product group Norske Skogindustrier ASA, including the 'B-' long-term and 'B' and short-term ratings, from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Sept. 20, 2011. At the same time we affirmed all of the ratings. The outlook is negative.

The rating action reflects our view that Norske Skog is likely to be able to meet its main remaining near-term debt maturity of about Norwegian krone (NOK) 655 million in March, 2011, even in the event that it has no access to a EUR140 million (NOK1.1 billion) revolving credit facility (RCF) due to tightening covenants. We note, however, that Norske Skog's liquidity position remains under pressure due to tight covenant headroom, downside operating risk, and the risk that the group will have only a modest cash position on its balance sheet after honoring its debt maturities in the first quarter of 2012. These risks are reflected, in our view, in the current rating level and in the outlook.

Our base-case forecast assumes that Norske Skog can generate positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) over the near term (NOK270 million in the third quarter of 2011). We are factoring in stable volumes and prices with some upside relating to prices in 2012 and continued high input costs (at least in the remainder of 2011). Capital expenditure, based on company statements, is likely to be about NOK500 million for full-year 2011, while the group hopes to release about NOK200 million of working capital in the fourth quarter of 2011.

In this scenario, Norske Skog would be able to repay its March 2012 maturities with cash on its balance sheet. The remaining cash position, however, would likely be lower than the NOK500 million-NOK600 million that we consider necessary for the daily operations of the company. Accordingly, we consider downside risks to be material, and the ratings could come rapidly under pressure over the next three months. Besides operating factors, such as declining demand for the group's products, or failure to raise selling prices to further offset cost pressures, we think that seasonal working capital buildup at the beginning of 2012 will constitute an important risk.

The ratings continue to reflect the oversupplied, cyclical, and structurally impaired nature of the publication-paper industry, severe pressure on input costs, and the group's less than adequate liquidity position and weak credit measures. These constraints are only marginally counterbalanced by Norske Skog's good positions in the global newsprint markets, and paper selling price momentum for 2012 contracts. As of Sept. 30, 2011, Norske Skog's adjusted debt amounted to an estimated NOK9.4 billion.

The negative outlook primarily reflects Norske Skog's less than adequate liquidity position, which makes the group vulnerable to cash flow volatility over the near term.

