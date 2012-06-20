(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 20 - Fitch Ratings has updated its approach for assessing German tax risk in German
structured finance transactions.
The new report discusses the most important tax implications and the current
fiscal environment for securitisation in Germany. It replaces 'Criteria for
Assessing Tax Risk in German Structured Finance Transactions' published 5 July
2011 with no significant changes and has no rating impact on existing
transactions.
"Most German securitisation transactions, in particular synthetic
securitisations as well as true sale loan securitisations without discounts,
should not be exposed to tax risk," says Susanne Matern, Senior Director and
Head of Fitch's Structured Finance team in Frankfurt. "However, there are
transactions, predominantly leasing ABS and/or transactions where the
securitised receivables are purchased at a discount, for which uncertainties
around potential taxation remain."
"Fitch will continue to expect transaction parties to provide a legal and/or tax
opinion covering, inter alia, the potential magnitude of the risk that a tax
liability becomes due from the issuer during the transaction's term," adds Tuuli
Tikka, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Where tax risk
cannot be eliminated, Fitch expects certain mechanisms to be in place to prevent
a payment shortfall for the SPV if faced with tax payments."
The report, entitled "Assessing Tax Risk in German Structured Finance
Transactions", is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Assessing Tax Risk in German Structured Finance
Transactions
here