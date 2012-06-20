(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 20 -
Summary analysis -- JSC Gazprom Neft ------------------------------ 20-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS
EXTRACTION
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Jan-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
13-Oct-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The rating on the Russian vertically integrated oil company JSC Gazprom Neft (Gazprom Neft)
primarily reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's stand-alone
credit profile and the relationship with its 96% owner, OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable/A-2).
We assess Gazprom Neft's stand-alone credit profile at 'bbb-', which reflects our assessment of
a "fair" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile, as well as
factoring in ongoing support from Gazprom. Given the current level of the stand-alone credit
profile, we do not add any uplift for extraordinary parent support because we view the
stand-alone credit quality of Gazprom--and therefore its ability to support its
subsidiary--similarly at 'bbb-'.
We focus on parent-subsidiary links rather than extraordinary government support because we
believe that Gazprom Neft is a relatively small company in a fully competitive oil sector. As a
result, we think the company is unlikely to enjoy the same level of extraordinary government
support as its parent, Gazprom, which is a vertically integrated monopoly and one of the largest
companies in Russia.
Standard & Poor's base-case operating scenario
In 2012, we expect Gazprom Neft to continue expanding its hydrocarbon production year on
year thanks to higher gas production and recent acquisitions, notably Orenburgneft finalized in
2011. Severenergia, in which Gazprom Neft has a 25.5% equity stake, started producing gas in
early 2012. We understand also that production growth at the Priobskoye field should help to
offset production decline at the mature Western Siberian fields. We believe that a 0.8% decline
in first-quarter hydrocarbon production compared with fourth-quarter 2011 is not representative
for the full year performance, as the first quarter is often seasonally weaker.