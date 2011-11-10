(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 10- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook on
Kazakhstan-based BTA Bank J.S.C. to negative from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed the long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings at 'B-/C' and the Kazakhstan
national scale rating at 'kzBB-'. We then withdrew the ratings at the bank's request.
The outlook revision reflected our concerns about the bank's weak
profitability, asset quality, and capitalization.
The ratings balanced the poor credit quality of the bank's portfolio and its
weak capitalization against its adequate liquidity position. The long-term
rating incorporated one notch of uplift above the bank's stand-alone credit
profile to reflect a "moderate" likelihood of extraordinary government
support, if required. We classified BTA Bank as a government-related entity
according to our criteria.