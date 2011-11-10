(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 10-

-- We are concerned that the adverse financial markets have significantly weakened Austrian insurance group UNIQA's financial profile, especially its capital adequacy to a level we don't see as commensurate with the current rating level.

-- We are placing our 'A' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on UNIQA's core operating entities, UNIQA Personenversicherung AG, UNIQA Sachversicherung AG, and UNIQA Re AG on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We are also placing the 'A-' long-term ratings on UNIQA's holding UNIQA Versicherungen AG on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch status within the next 90 days.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had placed its 'A' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on UNIQA Personenversicherung AG, UNIQA Sachversicherung AG, and UNIQA Re AG on CreditWatch with negative implications. The three entities are core operating entities that together constitute a significant part of the Austria-based UNIQA multiline insurance group (UNIQA). We also placed our 'A-' long-term ratings on UNIQA's insurance holding company UNIQA Versicherungen AG on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch placement reflects our concern that UNIQA's financial profile, and especially its capital adequacy, has significantly weakened to a level considerably below the current rating level because of the ongoing adverse financial markets. We expect the group to report a loss of about EUR250 million-EUR300 million in 2011, mainly reflecting one-off restructuring costs of about EUR190 million and depreciation on Greece sovereign debt of about EUR250 million-EUR300 million. In addition to this anticipated loss, we expect further pressure on the group's capital adequacy from the sharp drop in equity markets in the third quarter of 2011.

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch within at the latest the next 90 days, following discussions with the company's management to further clarify UNIQA's financial profile. In particular, we intend to get more insight into how the company is responding to the challenging dynamics of the financial markets and its ability to rebuild capital adequacy.

If in our view UNIQA will not be able to rebuild capital in the short or medium term to a level that is more commensurate with the current rating level, we could downgrade the company by one notch.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009