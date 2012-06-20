(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 20 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- MAN SE ---------------------------------------- 20-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Miscellaneous
Transportation
Equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 561641
Mult. CUSIP6: 56165Q
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Dec-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
07-Apr-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
04-Feb-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based diversified industrial group MAN SE are underpinned by our view
of its leading market positions in heavy trucks in Europe and South America, strong market
positions in diesel engines and turbo machinery, ability to generate good free operating cash
flow, and wide geographic diversity. They are tempered, however, by the capital intensity and
pronounced cyclicality of MAN's end markets, notably commercial vehicles, and challenging
conditions in the bus industry. We view the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and
the financial risk profile as "modest".
We apply our parent-subsidiary criteria in our assessment of MAN's credit quality because of
the relationship between MAN and its Germany-based parent, Volkswagen AG (VW;
A-/Stable/A-2). As of June 5, 2012, VW owned 75.03% of the voting rights in MAN.
In our view, VW's voting power is sufficient for it to exert significant influence over
MAN's business risk profile, strategy, and financial risk profile, the main goal being to seek
closer cooperation between MAN, Sweden-based Scania (publ.) AB (A-/Stable/A-2), and
VW's truck operations.
In our view, Scania, MAN, and VW could eventually be joined in one operation, albeit under
different brands. Although Scania and MAN have managed their profitability better than larger
peers such as Daimler AG (A-/Stable/A-2) and AB Volvo (BBB/Stable/A-2),
pressure from future development costs is expected to lead to closer cooperation between the
three entities.
We assess MAN's stand-alone credit profile at 'bbb+'. The corporate credit ratings and
outlook are capped by those on the parent, VW.