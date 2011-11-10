(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 10-Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) as follows:

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';

--Short-term IDR at 'F2';

--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB+';

--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';

--Commercial paper at 'F2'.

The Rating Outlook is Positive. The ratings apply to approximately $2.5 billion of outstanding debt at Sept. 30, 2011.

The ratings reflect the following key credit factors:

--CAH has exhibited a strong and steady operating profile, even in the face of strong macroeconomic headwinds, since renewing its focus on healthcare distribution with the CareFusion Inc. (CFN) spin-off in August 2009.

--Margins are slim but appropriate for the industry. LTM EBITDA margin of 1.94% at Sept. 30, 2011 represents an increase of 19 basis points (bps) since the fiscal year ended June 30, 2010. Further material margin expansion in the range of 20-25 bps is expected during CAH's fiscal 2012-2014, mostly due to the unprecedented and now accelerating branded drug patent cliff. Fitch notes, however, that the patent cliff will limit top-line growth over the next few years.

--Cash flows have been robust, and the company's liquidity position is strong. However, working capital needs are expected to drive lower free cash flow (FCF) totals of at least $400-$500 million in each of 2012 and 2013.

--CAH's acquisition activity has been heightened over the last 12-18 months. Fitch expects CAH to remain an active acquirer over the ratings horizon as it seeks to grow in key areas such as China and specialty pharmaceutical distribution.

--Consolidation among CAH's downstream customers, in combination with potential reimbursement pressures affected by government and third-party payors, could cause increased price compression within the drug channel. CAH and its drug distributor peers, while not immune, are well-insulated from these forces.

GUIDELINES FOR FUTURE RATING ACTIONS

The Positive Outlook reflects CAH's improving credit profile, including increasing profit margins and enhanced geographic and customer diversification. It further recognizes the potential for additional improvements as completed acquisitions are fully integrated and as the company continues to pursue its growth initiatives. Fitch maintains that, consistent with previous comments and in connection with the relative time proximity to the CFN spin-off, the timeframe remaining under the Positive Outlook is likely approximately 12-18 months.

Maintenance of a 'BBB+' IDR will require leverage (debt-to-EBITDA) generally maintained between 1.2-1.7 times (x). Annual FCF of at least $400 million and moderate durable margin expansion resulting from the generic wave through the ratings horizon is also expected at CAH's current ratings. Fitch believes CAH currently has a good deal of flexibility at its current ratings. Leverage and FCF, on an LTM basis, were 1.24x and $1.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2011.

An upgrade to 'A-' will require the company to demonstrate a commitment to operating with leverage below 1.2-1.3x, combined with strong cash flows and improving profit margins. A sustained commitment to CAH's core distribution business will also be required in order for an upgrade to be considered.