Nov 10-Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Cardinal
Health, Inc. (CAH) as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive. The ratings apply to
approximately $2.5 billion of outstanding debt at Sept. 30,
2011.
The ratings reflect the following key credit factors:
--CAH has exhibited a strong and steady operating profile,
even in the face of strong macroeconomic headwinds, since
renewing its focus on healthcare distribution with the
CareFusion Inc. (CFN) spin-off in August 2009.
--Margins are slim but appropriate for the industry. LTM
EBITDA margin of 1.94% at Sept. 30, 2011 represents an increase
of 19 basis points (bps) since the fiscal year ended June 30,
2010. Further material margin expansion in the range of 20-25
bps is expected during CAH's fiscal 2012-2014, mostly due to the
unprecedented and now accelerating branded drug patent cliff.
Fitch notes, however, that the patent cliff will limit top-line
growth over the next few years.
--Cash flows have been robust, and the company's liquidity
position is strong. However, working capital needs are expected
to drive lower free cash flow (FCF) totals of at least $400-$500
million in each of 2012 and 2013.
--CAH's acquisition activity has been heightened over the
last 12-18 months. Fitch expects CAH to remain an active
acquirer over the ratings horizon as it seeks to grow in key
areas such as China and specialty pharmaceutical distribution.
--Consolidation among CAH's downstream customers, in
combination with potential reimbursement pressures affected by
government and third-party payors, could cause increased price
compression within the drug channel. CAH and its drug
distributor peers, while not immune, are well-insulated from
these forces.
GUIDELINES FOR FUTURE RATING ACTIONS
The Positive Outlook reflects CAH's improving credit
profile, including increasing profit margins and enhanced
geographic and customer diversification. It further recognizes
the potential for additional improvements as completed
acquisitions are fully integrated and as the company continues
to pursue its growth initiatives. Fitch maintains that,
consistent with previous comments and in connection with the
relative time proximity to the CFN spin-off, the timeframe
remaining under the Positive Outlook is likely approximately
12-18 months.
Maintenance of a 'BBB+' IDR will require leverage
(debt-to-EBITDA) generally maintained between 1.2-1.7 times (x).
Annual FCF of at least $400 million and moderate durable margin
expansion resulting from the generic wave through the ratings
horizon is also expected at CAH's current ratings. Fitch
believes CAH currently has a good deal of flexibility at its
current ratings. Leverage and FCF, on an LTM basis, were 1.24x
and $1.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2011.
An upgrade to 'A-' will require the company to demonstrate a
commitment to operating with leverage below 1.2-1.3x, combined
with strong cash flows and improving profit margins. A sustained
commitment to CAH's core distribution business will also be
required in order for an upgrade to be considered.