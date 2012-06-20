(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Liechtenstein-based PrismaLife AG's (PL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+', Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and senior bond rating at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS rating are Stable.

The affirmation reflects the life insurer's low investment risk and strong capital position, which Fitch expects to be maintained, and its solid performance in 2011. These positive rating factors are partly offset by PL's low product diversification, concentration in distribution and relatively small size.

PL faces limited investment risks as policyholders carry the risk of falling equity markets. Fitch views positively the fact that PL's mortality and disability risks are largely reinsured. This risk-averse insurance approach has low regulatory capital requirements under the current Solvency I regime, resulting in a regulatory capital position of over 1,000% in recent years. Fitch expects that PL will be able to maintain a strong regulatory solvency ratio under Solvency II. Under Fitch's risk-based capital assessment and stress testing, PL's capitalisation is strong and resilient.

PL reported gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR198.8m (2010: EUR178.4m) and a net income of EUR2.8m (2010: EUR3.6m) at end-2011. Fitch views positively that PL achieved an increase of 11.5% of GWP 2011, after weaker single premium sales resulted in three consecutive years of modest GWP growth for the period 2008-2010. However, PL consistently increased its regular premium business. Fitch will continue to follow PL's premium development closely as consumer demand for unit-linked insurance products tends to decrease when uncertainty about capital markets increases. Also, PL's earnings are dependent on premium income.

A high concentration of PL's sales are through one main channel, its main sales partner, AFA AG International (44% in 2011). However, as AFA and PL are both owned by Onesty Group AG, Fitch views this distribution channel as secure for PL.

Fitch notes that PL's financial leverage remains high (33% at end-2011), but this is commensurate with the current rating. Leverage has been decreasing because PL's capital has been increasing as a result of retained earnings and limited dividends. Furthermore, the company reduced its amount of outstanding senior debt to EUR16.1m from EUR20.0m through repurchases in 2010 and 2011. This reduced PL's debt leverage and improved its interest coverage in 2011 to 3.9x (2010: 3.7x), despite lower net income of EUR2.8m (2010: EUR3.6m).

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include interest coverage exceeding 7x, financial leverage below 28% and sustained GWP growth.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include interest coverage below 3x, financial leverage above 35% and weak GWP growth.

PL had total assets of EUR722.9m at end-2011 (2010: EUR694.8m) and is owned by Onesty Group AG (87.4%), formerly named Sky Tower Holding AG, and its management team (12.6%).