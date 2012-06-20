(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Liechtenstein-based PrismaLife AG's (PL) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+', Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and
senior bond rating at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS rating are Stable.
The affirmation reflects the life insurer's low investment risk and strong capital position,
which Fitch expects to be maintained, and its solid performance in 2011. These positive rating
factors are partly offset by PL's low product diversification, concentration in distribution and
relatively small size.
PL faces limited investment risks as policyholders carry the risk of falling equity markets.
Fitch views positively the fact that PL's mortality and disability risks are largely reinsured.
This risk-averse insurance approach has low regulatory capital requirements under the current
Solvency I regime, resulting in a regulatory capital position of over 1,000% in recent years.
Fitch expects that PL will be able to maintain a strong regulatory solvency ratio under Solvency
II. Under Fitch's risk-based capital assessment and stress testing, PL's capitalisation is
strong and resilient.
PL reported gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR198.8m (2010: EUR178.4m) and a net income of
EUR2.8m (2010: EUR3.6m) at end-2011. Fitch views positively that PL achieved an increase of
11.5% of GWP 2011, after weaker single premium sales resulted in three consecutive years of
modest GWP growth for the period 2008-2010. However, PL consistently increased its regular
premium business. Fitch will continue to follow PL's premium development closely as consumer
demand for unit-linked insurance products tends to decrease when uncertainty about capital
markets increases. Also, PL's earnings are dependent on premium income.
A high concentration of PL's sales are through one main channel, its main sales partner, AFA
AG International (44% in 2011). However, as AFA and PL are both owned by Onesty Group AG, Fitch
views this distribution channel as secure for PL.
Fitch notes that PL's financial leverage remains high (33% at end-2011), but this is
commensurate with the current rating. Leverage has been decreasing because PL's capital has been
increasing as a result of retained earnings and limited dividends. Furthermore, the company
reduced its amount of outstanding senior debt to EUR16.1m from EUR20.0m through repurchases in
2010 and 2011. This reduced PL's debt leverage and improved its interest coverage in 2011 to
3.9x (2010: 3.7x), despite lower net income of EUR2.8m (2010: EUR3.6m).
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include interest coverage exceeding 7x, financial
leverage below 28% and sustained GWP growth.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include interest coverage below 3x, financial leverage
above 35% and weak GWP growth.
PL had total assets of EUR722.9m at end-2011 (2010: EUR694.8m) and is owned by Onesty Group
AG (87.4%), formerly named Sky Tower Holding AG, and its management team (12.6%).