June 20 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Unitech Machines Limited's (UML) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its National Long Term Rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind). Fitch has also downgraded the ratings on UML's short-term debt to 'Fitch A2+(ind)' from 'Fitch A1(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision and short-term debt rating downgrade reflect the significantly higher-than-expected increase in UML's net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) in FY11 (year end March) to 4.16x (FY10: 2.7x). This is a result of a material decline in overall EBITDA margins to 10.7% in FY11 (FY10: 14.2%) due to cost overruns in few projects in the company's infrastructure division. Though margins improved to 12.4% (provisional) in FY12, leverage is likely to remain high in FY12 and the medium term due to the company's high debt requirements. Gross interest coverage also reduced to 1.67x in FY11 (FY09: 2.3x). As per provisional figures, interest coverage in FY12 is likely to remain around FY11 levels.

The rating actions further reflect UML's sustained stretched liquidity profile indicated by cash flows from operations turning negative from FY10 and lengthening of working capital cycle to 121 days in FY11 (FY09: 88 days) due to longer receivables period and higher inventory build ups in the engineering and infrastructure division (EID).

The ratings continue to be constrained by the high degree of customer concentration as UML derives about 95% of its auto division revenue from Hero Motocorp Limited and component suppliers of Hero group companies and 45% of revenue in EID comes from Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/ Stable) and NTPC Limited ('BBB-'/Negative).

The ratings are, however, supported by UML's four years of track record of comfortable revenue growth. Revenue grew 13.5% yoy in FY11 to INR6,431m, mainly from 24% yoy revenue growth in its auto lighting segment through capacity addition. EID grew only 4% yoy in FY11. The auto segment and EID contributed 53% and 47% to the total FY11 revenue, respectively. Revenue rose 16.5% yoy to INR7,491m (provisional) in FY12, with the auto segment and EID contributing 58% and 42%, respectively.

The ratings also benefit from UML's significant competitive advantage from its technical collaborations with leading international companies in both the EID and auto lighting segments. UML has been investing in various JVs and subsidiaries for better technology linkages and to diversify its customer base; the company has started generating revenue from some of these investments from FY11 onwards, though these constituted only 2% of consolidated FY11 revenue.

Negative rating guidelines include any unexpected debt-led capex plan or sustenance of high working capital cycle leading to net financial leverage above 4x on a sustained basis or/and termination of technology agreements that would adversely affect revenue and profitability. The Outlook will be revised back to Stable if net financial leverage remains below 4x.

Established in 1986, UML manufactures automobile lighting and signalling equipment, fire-fighting systems for liquid fuel handling and piping projects, as well as in the fabrication of heat exchanges and pressure vessels. The company has production facilities at Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Bhagwanpur (Uttarakhand).

Rating actions on UML's instruments:

- INR2048.9m long-term bank loans (enhanced from INR1443.4m): affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR1,250m fund-based working capital bank limits (enhanced from INR1,000m): affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch A-(ind)' and downgraded to National Short-Term 'Fitch A2+(ind)' from 'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR3,000m non-fund-based working capital bank limits: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch A-(ind)' and downgraded to National Short-Term 'Fitch A2+(ind)' from 'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR400m commercial paper/short-term debt programme (carved out of the fund-based working capital limits): downgraded to National Short-Term 'Fitch A2+(ind)' from 'Fitch A1(ind)'