KMGEP's core status in the wider KMG group and its importance to the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAAA') are underpinned, in our view, by the company's role as the largest majority-owned oil production asset of both KMG and the government, and the largest profit center within the KMG group, responsible for about one-half of the KMG group's EBITDA excluding equity income. We consider KMGEP's role for the government to be "very important" and the link between the company and the government to be "strong" albeit indirect. We believe that a degree of government support to the parent would likely benefit KMGEP to some extent.

We view KMGEP's SACP as constrained by its mature, landlocked reserve base where production has been declining following a strike at KMGEP's major field, Uzen. KMGEP has relatively high and increasing costs, taxes, and capital expenditure (capex) needs. It depends significantly on joint ventures (36% of 2011 consolidated production) where its access to cash flows is only indirect. Furthermore, KMGEP faces exposure, although declining, to the risks of the weak Kazakh banking system. On the positive side, KMGEP benefits from large cash reserves in international banks, which more than cover its debt. The company enjoys positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), which we believe will continue under our oil price scenario. KMGEP benefits from high exports and historically good access to transportation infrastructure, in our view.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Under our standardized price scenario of Brent at $100/bbl in 2012, $90/bbl in 2013, and $80/bbl thereafter, we expect that KMGEP's EBITDA (including dividends from equity investees) to be about $1.8 billion in 2012, $1.5 billion in 2013, and $1.1 billion in the long term.

We believe that it would be challenging for KMGEP to considerably increase production in 2012 compared to 2011 levels. A major strike in 2011 reduced production at the core fields from 8.8 million tons to 7.9 million tons, and first-quarter core production has been relatively low at 1.9 million MT only. We believe that the company will likely have to increase capex to ramp up production. Costs will likely increase due to higher labor expense, but we believe that the government's decision to raise regulated domestic oil prices should help offset this. Taxes in Kazakhstan are linked to revenues, which creates a degree of imperfect natural hedge in the downturn.

Although, in mid-2010, KMGEP announced plans to purchase of a 50% stake in MangistauMunaiGas, 50% in KazakhOil-Aktobe, and 51% in KazTurkmunai (all Kazakh oil producing assets) from its parent, NC KMG, we believe that the ensuing substantial delay may signal that the deal in unlikely now to proceed in the near term.

S&P key cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We expect KMGEP to retain positive FOCF and a net cash position under our price scenario, in the absence of extraordinary distributions to shareholders or very large acquisitions. In our view, this should be the case even taking into account increasing capex, ongoing cost pressures, and rising distributions to shareholders. Even without netting surplus cash, the adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA should remain below 1x in our scenario.

The key uncertainty in our view is how KMGEP will use its large cash reserves, i.e. whether it does any large-scale acquisitions or distributions to shareholders. We believe that most opportunities for large acquisitions in Kazakhstan have been taken up by KMGEP and its parent and sister companies. KMGEP's board has approved the 2012 dividend at $615 million. Even if KMGEP increases dividends somewhat, it should retain its net cash position, under our scenario, unless any extraordinary dividend is paid.

Liquidity/Short-term credit factors

We view KMGEP's liquidity as adequate. Although the ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity needs is much higher than 1.2x, we view KMGEP's exposure to the still-weak Kazakh banking system as a constraining factor. We understand that the situation in the Kazakh banking sector has stabilized, however.

Key sources of liquidity in 2012 include:

-- Cash reserves of KZT577 billion at March 31, 2012. This excludes investments in the notes of the parent company KMG. Most of it is held in international banks and their subsidiaries in Kazakhstan. We understand that KMGEP has no exposure to the recently defaulted BTA bank (NR).

-- Funds from operations (FFO), which we expect to be about KZT 200 billion under our scenario.

Key liquidity needs include:

-- Dividends of KZT91 billion expected in 2012.

-- Capex of about KZT120 billion.

-- Debt maturities of KZT55 billion. In fact, the debt maturity profile is flexible as the majority of KMGEP's debt is notes raised to finance the acquisition of a stake in Petrokazakhstan, has no recourse to KMGEP, and is repayable with the entity's dividends.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the ratings on KMGEP reflects the stable outlook on the ratings on the parent, KMG. As long as KMGEP remains the core entity for the KMG group, we anticipate that the rating on the company will move in line with the rating on the parent. Therefore, we would have to reassess the parent's SACP to at least 'bb-' to consider an upgrade.

We view rating downside as limited at this stage. We could downgrade KMGEP if we downgraded the parent or lowered our assessment of KMGEP's SACP to 'bb-' or lower. We could also lower the rating if KMGEP's link with the parent and the Kazakh government weakened considerably, although we view this as unlikely in the short term.