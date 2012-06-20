BRIEF-Atlas Financial anticipates Q4 book value of $10.35-$10.55 per common share
* Atlas Financial Holdings provides selected preliminary 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
June 20 Choice Hotels International Inc. (Choice)
* Moody's places Baa2 ratings of Choice Hotels under review for downgrade
* Atlas Financial Holdings provides selected preliminary 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
* Bluebird Bio reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and recent operational progress
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results