OVERVIEW
-- The affirmed rankings reflect our completed assessment of LNR's
operational status and performance results through 2011.
-- Our financial position for LNR is Sufficient.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its STRONG commercial mortgage special
servicer ranking and its ABOVE AVERAGE construction loan special servicer ranking on LNR
Partners LLC (LNR). The outlook for both rankings is stable.
The affirmed rankings reflect our review of the company's operational
compliance and performance results through 2011.
KEY RANKING FACTORS
Strengths:
-- People, process, and systems.
-- Performing and nonperforming loan analytical regime, including
alternative resolution strategy/net-present-value (NPV) calculation.
Weakness:
-- Timely response to borrower requests.
LNR continues to have a very well-experienced senior and asset management
staff and maintains effective control practices. Additionally, it recently
enhanced its servicing organization by adding three new operational
departments (detailed below). The company operates with well-detailed policies
and procedures that give attention to distressed analysis, alternative
resolutions, and compliance with servicing agreements and standards. The
company also employs a high degree of automation that aids in problem loan
analysis and potential recoveries.