(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based GBM Manufacturing Private Limited (GBM) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect the small size of GBM's operations and its moderate credit profile. Revenue for the financial year ended March 2011 was only INR118.3m, while EBITDAR margins were 6.9%. Net adjusted leverage was 5.6x and EBITDAR interest coverage was 1.7x. The ratings, however, benefit from GBM management's 30 years of experience in manufacturing couplings and an established customer base.

Positive rating guidelines include EBITDAR interest coverage above 2x and negative rating guidelines include EBITDAR interest coverage below 1.25x, on a sustained basis.

GBM is engaged in manufacturing various types of couplings including hi-torque resilient, gear, tyre, pin bush couplings. It has a manufacturing facility in Shalimar, West Bengal and its second plant in Jangalpur, West Bengal is expected to be operational by end-2012. Provisional results for FY12 indicate revenue of INR126.2m.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to GBM's bank facilities as below:

- INR25m long term loan: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR40.2m fund based limits: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR9m non fund based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'