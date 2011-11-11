(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 11- Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to
India-based Adhunik Industries Ltd's (AIL) additional bank
loans:
- INR320m long term bank loans: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'
- INR340m fund-based limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'
- INR141m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A3(ind)'
AIL's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follow:
- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'
- INR349.8m long term bank loans: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'
- INR790m fund-based limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'
- INR480m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A3(ind)'
For AIL's rating rationale, please refer to the rating
action commentary, entitled, "Adhunik Industries Affirmed at
'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Stable", dated 8 November 2011 and available
at www.fitchratings.com.