(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Sri Avantika Contractors (I) Limited's (SACIL) Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects SACIL's strong order book position of INR23.67bn (5.5x FY12 provisional revenue) at end-March 2012, providing revenue visibility over the next two-three years. The Positive Outlook also reflects the improvement in the company's EBITDA margins to 11.3% in FY12 (FY11: 10.8%), with persistently low net financial leverage of 0.64x (0.51x) and high interest coverage of 5.79x (6.71x). The increased profitability is due to a shift in SACIL's business model towards executing projects by itself from involving sub-contractors. The company also reported positive cash flow from operations over FY11-FY12 and low utilisation of the working capital debt limits.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the increase in receivables to INR1,850m in FY12 (158 days of revenue) from INR530m in FY10 (77 days). The increased amount also includes INR725m of receivables due for more than a year. While the company has managed its working capital position by delaying payments to its creditors, it may have to raise debt if the receivables are not cleared.

Positive rating action may result from an improvement in receivables position while maintaining net financial leverage below 1x on a sustained basis. The Outlook will be revised back to Stable if the receivables position does not improve or net debt/EBITDA rises above 1x.

SACIL is a Hyderabad-based civil contracting company. It executes irrigation projects, such as canals and dams, as well as airports, roads, hydro-electric power projects, group housing schemes, etc. As per provisional un-audited financials for FY12, revenue was INR4,285.9m (FY11: INR2,983.8m), operating EBITDA was INR483.1m (INR322.1m) and net profit was INR322.4m (INR179.4m). At FYE12, the company had debt of INR381.7m (FYE11: INR328.4m).

Rating actions on SACIL's bank facilities:

- INR200m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR2,200m non-fund-based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR26.7m outstanding (reduced from INR200m) long-term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'