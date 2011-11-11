(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Hong Kong-based Noble Group's financial strength has weakened.

-- The supply-chain management service provider's cash flow and leverage have breached levels that we consider appropriate for the current rating.

-- We are placing our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Noble and the 'BBB-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We are also placing our 'cnA-' Greater China scale credit ratings on the company and its notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Hong Kong-based supply-chain management service provider Noble Group Ltd. and the 'BBB-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, Standard & Poor's placed its 'cnA-' Greater China scale credit ratings on Noble and its notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch action reflects our view that Noble's financial strength has weakened after a major acquisition. Its profitability trend has weakened due to heightened volatility in the commodities market. The company's cash flow and leverage have breached levels that we consider weak for the current rating.

"We had expected Noble's profitability and credit ratios to improve from the third quarter of 2011 after the company's acquisition of sugar mills in Brazil," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Yuri Yoshida. "However, Noble had a loss of US$17 million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2011--its first quarterly loss in 14 years. Operating margins halved in the quarter to 1.2%, from 3.0% a year ago."

We believe Noble's plan to spin off its agriculture business and other assets may be hard to execute, given an uncertain market outlook.

The company's leverage has deteriorated in the past two years due to acquisitions and increase in debt. As of Sept. 30, 2011, Noble's net debt was US$5 billion, a 17% increase from year-end 2010.

"Noble's liquidity is adequate, in our view. Prudent debt-maturity management, tightly managed working capital, and sizable committed banking facilities support the company's liquidity position," Ms. Yoshida said.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement in three months. Standard & Poor's will review Noble's profitability trends. We will also review the company's risk management to see if it is adequate to weather the heightened volatility in the commodities market.

We could lower the rating if we expect Noble's profitability to remain weak for a prolonged period. We could also downgrade the company if its FFO remains weak for an extended period.

We could affirm the rating with a negative outlook if we believe the weakening of the profitability is temporary and that the company has a credible plan to restore its financial strength, such that the key credit ratios show signs of improving to levels appropriate for the current rating.

