June 21 -

Summary analysis -- The Link Real Estate Investment Trust --------- 21-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jun-2006 A/-- A/--

Rationale

The rating on The Link Real Estate Investment Trust reflects the trust's large number of rental properties across Hong Kong and its "modest" financial risk profile. The Link has a high degree of operating stability due to its tenant mix of mostly non-discretionary goods and services providers. Such tenants are less exposed to cyclical discretionary consumer spending. The concentration of The Link's properties in Hong Kong and the trust's lower operating margins compared with that of global peers with a similar rating temper the above strengths. We assess The Link's business risk profile as "strong".