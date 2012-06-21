(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 21 -
Summary analysis -- The Link Real Estate Investment Trust --------- 21-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Real estate
investment
trusts
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Jun-2006 A/-- A/--
Rationale
The rating on The Link Real Estate Investment Trust reflects the trust's large
number of rental properties across Hong Kong and its "modest" financial risk
profile. The Link has a high degree of operating stability due to its tenant
mix of mostly non-discretionary goods and services providers. Such tenants are
less exposed to cyclical discretionary consumer spending. The concentration of
The Link's properties in Hong Kong and the trust's lower operating margins
compared with that of global peers with a similar rating temper the above
strengths. We assess The Link's business risk profile as "strong".