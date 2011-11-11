(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 11-
-- The loan-to-value ratio of Sweden-based investment holding Industrivarden has
been weakening close to or below our expectations for the current ratings over the last few
weeks, and we do not anticipate a near rebound in equity prices to strengthen it more firmly
above our threshold.
-- We understand that Industrivarden does not envisage the straight sale
of shares in the near term.
-- We are lowering the ratings to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that the company's LTV
should remain between 30%-35% in the short run.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long- and short-term
corporate credit ratings on Sweden-based investment holding company Industrivarden AB to
'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'. The ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where they had been placed
with negative implications on Oct. 13, 2011. At the same time, the 'K-1' Nordic scale short-term
rating was affirmed. The outlook is stable.
The downgrade reflects Industrivarden's higher gearing and financial risk
tolerance than we had expected. We had previously expected that the company's
leverage (as measured by its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio on a spot basis) would
not exceed 30% for more than very temporary periods and that the company would
be willing to actively manage its gearing level within these expectations.
However, Industrivarden's LTV ratio has been fluctuating around and above our
expectations for a few weeks, and it is our understanding that management does
not intend to undertake straight divestments of assets in the currently
turbulent market.
In addition, we believe management's commitment to the internal guidance of
20% is to some extent unproven, given the long-term nature of this objective
that does not have a concrete time frame. As a consequence, we have reassessed
Industrivarden's financial risk profile to incorporate our view of higher
financial risk tolerance.
Following prolonged stock market declines, Industrivarden's LTV ratio has
fluctuated around 30% for a few weeks, with some peaks at 35%. On Nov. 9,
2011, we estimate that the company's LTV was close to 32%, still above our 30%
expectations. Although stock markets could rebound and mechanically
consolidate the ratio comfortably, we are very cautious about making any
predictions based on future stock market movements given the weak prospects
for macroeconomic growth. We view the Kingdom of Sweden (AAA/Stable/A-1+) as
one of the best-performing countries in the region, but Industrivarden's
portfolio companies are largely exposed to economic conditions in the
eurozone. While they have been performing well to date, as shown by overall
satisfactory third-quarter 2011 results, there is significant uncertainty
about the future direction of share prices.
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Industrivarden should maintain an
intermediate financial risk profile with an LTV ratio below 35%. Given current
limited flexibility vis-a-vis that of our threshold, we would expect
acquisitions to be prefinanced by disposals, to a large extent. We could
consider a negative outlook if Industrivarden were unable to manage its LTV
ratio within Standard & Poor's rating threshold for the current 'A-' rating.
Changes in portfolio characteristics or composition may trigger a revision of
the LTV threshold we deem acceptable for the ratings. Alternatively, evidence
of the LTV falling sustainably well below 30% could lead us to revise the
outlook on Industrivarden's ratings to positive.
