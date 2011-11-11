(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 11- Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The 'Asia-Pacific Monthly' is one of the most viewed reports on the Fitch website.

With Thailand hit by floods, Fitch looked at the credit impact of the floods across sectors. Highlights in the November issue include "Fitch Street InterView: Thai Flood Impact on Sov & Corp Rtgs" (25 October 2011), "Fitch: Thai Financial Institutions Resilient to Flood Impact" (20 October 2011), "Fitch: Thailand Flood Losses Manageable for Non-Life Insurers" (16 October 2011) and "Fitch: Thai Floods to Affect Credit Card ABS Performance" (19 October 2011).

Outside the floods, other newsworthy commentaries featured in the newsletter are "Fitch: Significant Growth Opportunities for Asian Reinsurance" (16 October 2011) and "Fitch: Vietnam Banks' Capital Plans Positive; More Needed" (9 October 2011).

Regular features such as Fitch's key rating actions and a listing of upcoming events in the region are provided in the newsletter. Also, Fitch's international ratings coverage by sector, and international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this month's newsletter.

