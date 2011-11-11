(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 11- Fitch Ratings has placed Cassa Depositi e Prestiti's (CDP; 'A+' /Negative/'F1') public sector covered bonds 'AA' rating on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The programme's outstanding covered bonds amount to EUR5.064bn

The rating action follows the announcement of the de-segregation of the 'patrimonio separato' (cover pool), which will be returned to the issuer in exchange for a full cash collateralisation of the principal and interest due on the covered bonds. The RWP is further based on specific indications provided by CDP about the segregation of the cash collateral account and eligible investments.

Following the approval of a resolution by CDP's board of directors on 26 October 2011, full legal and beneficial ownership of the EUR13.4bn cover pool of loans to Italian local authorities and public entities will be returned to CDP. A collection account in the name of CDP but for the exclusive benefit of the covered bondholders has been set up with Bank of New York Mellon (Luxembourg) Italian Branch (BoNY, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+'). CDP has deposited EUR5.335bn into the collection account, equal to total principal and interest due on the covered bonds until maturity plus a buffer of EUR500,000 to cover senior costs and expenses. Fitch understands that the collection account will become segregated within the next few days and eligible investments have already been purchased with the amount deposited. Moreover, the amendments to the programme documentation provide for maturing eligible investments to be rolled over within the same day.

Based on the indications provided by CDP concerning the segregation of the collection account, Fitch expects that the changes in the programme will have either a positive impact or no impact on the covered bonds' ratings, as reflected in the RWP.

Moreover, according to the amendments to the programme documentation, CDP retains the obligation to make whole any loss that could be incurred on the investments if it proved insufficient to pay down the covered bonds principal and interest in full. As a result, CDP's IDR is now a floor to the covered bonds' rating.

Most of the outstanding bonds mature in the next 14 months (EUR2bn in January 2012 and EUR3bn in January 2013). Eligible investments are expected to be euro-denominated, while approximately 1.3% of the bonds are denominated in JPY. This exposure is hedged and the benefit of the swap agreement is segregated in favour of the covered bondholders.