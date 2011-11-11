(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 11- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rand Water's National Long-term and senior unsecured ratings at 'AA+(zaf)'. The agency also affirmed the South African state-owned bulk water utility's National Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. The Outlook for the Long-term rating remains Stable.

In line with Fitch's assessment of the critical and strategic nature of South Africa's water sector, the utility's ratings factor in a high level of implied support from the national government. South Africa's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BBB+' and its Long-term local currency IDR is 'A', both with a Stable Outlook.

The expected ongoing support is in line with Fitch's assessment of the essential and critical nature of the water sector in a water-scarce South Africa, and as such the ratings remain closely linked to that of its shareholder. The ratings also reflect the utility's strong regional infrastructure position as the main bulk water supplier in the greater Gauteng region.

Fitch notes that whilst the utility has operated on a net cash basis over the past few years, it expects the utility's substantial planned five year capital expenditure programme of approximately ZAR10bn, to result in a significant weakening in the utility's standalone credit profile over the medium term. However, the agency also notes that the supportive regulatory tariff framework which takes into account capex, water demand and cash flow on an annual basis, could provide some form of relief to the utility.

Rand Water remains South Africa's largest bulk water utility, providing potable water to the greater Gauteng area. Municipalities and local authorities make up almost 90% of Rand Water's water sales, with its largest customer being the City of Johannesburg municipality.