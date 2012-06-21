(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 21 -
Ratings -- OAO Severstal ------------------------------------------ 21-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Steel foundries,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 858057
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Jun-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
14-Jun-2011 BB/-- BB/--
17-Jul-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--
24-Jul-2007 BB/-- BB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$375 mil 9.25% loan participation (Borrower:
OAO Severstal) nts due 04/19/2014 BB+ 21-Jun-2012
US$1.25 bil 9.75% loan participation
(Borrower: OAO Severstal) (current amt: 544
mil) nts due 07/29/2013 BB+ 21-Jun-2012
RUB15 bil var rate bnds due 09/18/2012 BB+ 21-Jun-2012
RUB5 bil 9.75% bnds due 02/15/2013 BB+ 21-Jun-2012
RUB10 bil 9.75% bnds due 02/15/2013 BB+ 21-Jun-2012
US$1 bil 6.70% loan participation (Borrower:
OAO Severstal) nts due 10/25/2017 BB+ 21-Jun-2012
US$3 bil med-term note Prog 07/01/2011: sr
unsecd BB+ 21-Jun-2012
US$500 mil 6.25% loan participation (Borrower:
OAO Severstal) nts ser 2 due 07/26/2016 BB+ 21-Jun-2012