Nov 11-

-- The contracted sales of Yanlord, a China-based real estate developer, are likely to be much weaker than we expected in 2011.

-- The sales performance highlights the company's weaker-than-expected execution of its high-end residential property projects, in our view.

-- We revised the outlook on Yanlord to negative from stable.

-- We also affirmed the 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on Yanlord and the 'BB' issue rating on its outstanding senior unsecured notes.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised the outlook on China-based real estate property developer Yanlord Land Group Ltd. to negative from stable. In line with this revision, we also lowered the Greater China credit scale rating on Yanlord to 'cnBB+' from 'cnBBB-' and that on the notes to 'cnBB+' from 'cnBBB-'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on Yanlord and our 'BB' issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes.

"We revised the outlook to reflect Yanlord's weaker-than-expected contracted sales and its aggressive expansion despite the uncertain market conditions in China," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu. "The company's weak sales performance so far this year highlights its weaker-than-expected execution capability and its concentration in the high-end residential segment."