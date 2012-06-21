(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it affirmed its 'B+' issue rating on the
$550 million second-lien notes due 2016 issued by U.K.-based plant-hire firm Ashtead Group PLC
(Ashtead). The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '5', indicating our expectation of
modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The affirmation follows Ashtead's announcement that it will increase the size of its
asset-based loan (ABL) facility to $1.8 billion from $1.4 billion. We calculate that the
increase will not affect recovery prospects for Ashtead's $550 million second-lien notes due
2016. This is because we anticipate that any utilization of the increased borrowing capacity
will allow Ashtead to grow its asset base and thereby compensate for the ABL lenders' higher
prior-ranking claim at default.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
We calculate recovery prospects for the $550 million second-lien notes to be comfortably
within the 10%-30% range. However, we note that the issue and recovery ratings on the
second-lien notes could come under pressure should the actual drawings on Ashtead's ABL facility
at the hypothetical point of default in 2016 be materially more than our assumption of $1.5
billion (including prepetition interest).
We consider that Ashtead would be reorganized rather than liquidated in the event of
default. However, we use a discrete asset valuation method because we believe that the group's
enterprise value would be closely correlated to asset values.
Our recovery rating on the second-lien notes assumes 80% availability and draw-downs under
the ABL facility. We believe the current borrowing-base calculations would permit this in light
of Ashtead's extensive asset base. We anticipate that the group's stressed book value will be
about $1.75 billion at the hypothetical point of default in 2016. We anticipate that a default
would result from a combination of operating stress and refinancing risk associated with the ABL
and second-lien notes, both of which are due that year.
We note that the recovery amounts for the second-lien notes could be highly volatile
depending on the assumptions of the realized value of Ashtead's assets at default and the amount
of prior-ranking claims (especially drawings under the ABL at the point of default). Therefore
the actual recoveries for the second-lien notes could be higher or lower than the 10%-30% range.
For our detailed recovery analysis, see "Ashtead Group PLC Recovery Rating Profile,"
published Sept. 16, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
RATINGS LIST
Rating Affirmed; Unchanged
Ashtead Capital Inc.
$550 mil. second-lien notes* B+
Recovery Rating 5
*Guaranteed by Ashtead Group PLC