(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 11-
-- Global hygiene and paper products group Svenska Cellulosa
Aktiebolaget (SCA) has offered to acquire the European
tissue operations of Georgia-Pacific LLC.[ KCHINP.UL]
-- We believe that the group's business risk profile will be
moderately strengthened by the acquisition, and that SCA will
maintain an intermediate financial risk profile, despite an
initial weakening due to acquisition debt.
-- As a result, we are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long-term
and short-term corporate credit ratings on SCA.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that SCA's
financial performance will not materially deteriorate as a
result of the acquisition.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate
credit ratings on Sweden-based global hygiene and paper products
group Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (SCA) as well as the
'K-1' Nordic national scale rating. The outlook is stable.
SCA said on Nov. 10, 2011 that it had delivered a binding
offer to acquire the European tissue operations of U.S.-based
Georgia-Pacific LLC (A-/Stable/--) for EUR1.32 billion (about
Swedish krona (SEK) 12 billion). We understand that the
acquisition would be debt funded, and that closing would be
subject to consultations with employee representatives, as well
as approval from the EU competition authorities.
Furthermore, on Nov. 4, 2011, SCA announced that it had
established a joint venture in its existing Australasian tissue
and personal care business with Pacific Equity Partners (not
rated), effectively divesting 50% of its equity stake. SCA said
it will receive SEK3.2 billion as a result of the transaction.
If the transactions are closed as planned, we would view the
effect on the group's business risk profile as moderately
positive. We base this primarily on SCA's strengthened market
position in the European tissue sector (well above 30% on a pro
forma basis) and, to an extent, the prospects for synergies. We
would also view the increased proportion of group sales relating
to hygiene products as supportive, because the group's packaging
and publication paper businesses are less stable. We view the
divestment of 50% of the Australasian business as largely
neutral from a business risk perspective.
In our financial base case, we believe that adjusted funds
from operations (FFO) to debt on a pro forma basis would drop
slightly below 30% (about 33% in the 12 months to Sept. 30,
2011) in 2011, but for a limited period, as we believe the
company is inclined to replace acquisition debt funding with
strategic financing. We consider a ratio of 30%-35% to be
commensurate with the current rating level. We consider the
financing of the acquisition to be aggressive from a financial
policy point of view. A mitigating factor is that the group is
disposing of assets, thus cushioning the impact of the
acquisitions on its credit metrics. As a result, we believe that
SCA can maintain average credit measures which are in line with
its current intermediate financial risk profile.
The ratings on SCA continue to reflect the group's strong
business risk profile, supported by a diverse earnings base,
leading positions in core hygiene and packaging markets, high
level of integration, and our assessment of the financial risk
profile as "intermediate". On Sept. 30, 2011, the group had
adjusted debt amounting to about SEK40.8 billion.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SCA's
financial performance will not deteriorate significantly as a
result of the announced acquisition.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix
Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April
15, 2008
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Forest
Products Industry, Dec. 11, 2009
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For
Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011