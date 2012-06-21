(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned EUR 50,000,000 Notes Linked
to BTPei 2019 Inflation Linked Bonds due 2019 the following rating:
EUR50m Credit Linked Notes (ISIN: XS0718227456.): 'BBB' Rating Outlook Negative;
The rating addresses the timely payment of interest on the notes according to
the terms and conditions of the documentation, as well as the repayment of
principal by legal final maturity in 2019. The rating reflects the credit
quality of two risk-presenting entities, as well as the legal and financial
structure of the issuer. The two risk-presenting entities are Goldman Sachs
International (through guaranty from Goldman Sachs Group, Inc,
'A'/Stable/'F1' ) and Italy ( 'A-'/Negative/'F2').
The Negative Outlook on the notes reflects Italy's Negative Outlook, as any
negative rating action on Italy would result in a negative rating action on the
notes.
On close the proceeds from the note issuance were used to purchase an Italian
Government inflation linked bond (ISIN IT0004380546) and to enter into an
interest rate swap with Goldman Sachs International. The interest rate swap pays
7.674% in return for the interest receipts on the inflation linked bonds. The
notes are secured by the inflation linked bonds, and any collateral posting
under the swap takes the form of the inflation linked bonds and is capped at
their notional.
The notes are issued by Signum Finance II plc, a repackaging note programme
arranged by Goldman Sachs International with limited liability and incorporated
under Irish law. Non-petition language included in the master programme warrants
that no party to any series will be able to petition for the winding-up of the
issuer as a consequence of the default of any particular series. In addition,
limited recourse clauses in the programme restrict the noteholder of a given
series to only have recourse to the collateral assigned to this series.