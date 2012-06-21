(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 21 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Cell C (Pty) Ltd. -------------------------------------- 21-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 15114V
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Dec-2007 B-/-- B-/--
13-Jun-2006 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR400 mil 8.625% sr secd nts due 07/01/2012 B- 16-Nov-2011
US$270 mil 11.00% sub nts due 07/01/2015 CCC 07-Dec-2007