Nov 11- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
it assigned its 'AAAf' fund credit quality and 'S1+' fund
volatility ratings to Prime Rate Sterling Cash Plus Fund, a
subfund of Prime Rate Cash Management Funds. The subfund is a
U.K.-based, sterling-denominated, longer duration cash fund
managed by Prime Rate Capital Management LLP in London. The
subfund, aimed at institutional investors, will seek to offer an
enhanced return targeting the higher of seven day London
Interbank Bid Rate (LIBID)+50bp, or six-month LIBID, and place a
high emphasis on capital preservation, liquidity, and income
growth.
Fund credit quality ratings generally reflect our assessment
of the level of protection against losses from credit defaults
and are based on an analysis of the credit quality of the
portfolio investments and the likelihood of counterparty
defaults.
Fund volatility ratings generally reflect Standard & Poor's
view of the fund's sensitivity to interest-rate movements,
credit risk, investment diversification or concentration,
liquidity, leverage, and other factors.
The assigning of this rating coincides with the launch of
the subfund today. The ratings reflect our analysis of the
subfund's credit quality and investment policies, our assessment
of the fund manager's investment strategy, and our appraisal of
the subfund's expected sensitivity to changing market
conditions. The 'AAAf' fund credit quality rating reflects our
opinion of the extremely strong protection that the subfund's
portfolio provides against losses from credit defaults. Our
opinion is based on our analysis of the credit quality of the
portfolio's eligible investments, counterparties, and its
overall management by the portfolio's investment managers. The
'S1+' volatility rating assigned to the subfund reflects our
view of its sensitivity to changing market conditions as being
extremely low.
Based on our current understanding of the implementation of
the investment policy, we believe the subfund will invest in
high quality, liquid securities with the aim of maintaining a
weighted-average maturity of six months or less and a
weighted-average life of one year or less. In seeking to enhance
portfolio returns, the fund may invest in fixed or floating rate
investments with a maturity of up to two years, exposing its net
asset value to potential market fluctuations. However, our
understanding is that such long-term investments will be limited
to securities rated 'AA-' or above.
Standard & Poor's rates three 'AAAm' principal stability
funds, which are part of the same umbrella fund structure of
Prime Rate Cash Management Funds.
The subfund's investment advisor, Prime Rate Capital
Management LLP, is a partnership with the London-based Matrix
Group, a privately owned financial services provider with over
GBP4 billion in assets under management. The small investment
management team at Prime Rate Capital Management consists of
seasoned professionals, who take a risk-controlled and
value-oriented approach to cash management. Bank of New York
Mellon Trust and Depositary (UK) Limited acts as the custodian;
administration services are provided by Bank of New York Mellon
(International) Limited.
Standard & Poor's intends to review pertinent fund
information and portfolio reporting, which are supplied to us on
a monthly basis as part of our surveillance process.
