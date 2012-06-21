(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Robert Bosch GmbH ----------------------------- 21-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Motor vehicle

parts and

accessories

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Mar-2001 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

10-Dec-1985 --/A-1+ --/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based automotive component group Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "strong" business risk profile and "minimal" financial risk profile, under our criteria. Bosch is among the top three players in most of the segments it serves in the car components, home appliances, electrical hand tools, and hydraulics industries. The company has a very broad range of customers and does not rely on any single car maker.

The ratings are also supported by the group's track record of very conservative financial policies, including high financial flexibility and very low leverage. However, these strengths are tempered by the cyclicality and competitiveness of the auto industry, as 59% of the group's total sales in 2011 was to the auto original equipment manufacturers, versus 59% in 2010, 57% in 2009, 59% in 2008, and 61% in 2007. We expect the global car components' industry to remain cyclical and competitive. Bosch is also exposed to volatility in raw material prices and significant pricing pressures from automakers to reduce costs.

We expect the global car components industry to remain cyclical and competitive. Bosch benefits from above-average customer diversification compared with peers. It also benefits from the above-average growth of the segments that it focuses on in the components industry, such as braking systems and diesel technology. Bosch is one of the leaders in industrial and hydraulics equipment and in our view able to defend and sustain its markets position in this field. It has a strong market position in heating and hot water technology, which further adds diversification to the portfolio of products. The group benefits from good geographic diversification, which we expect will be further enhanced by expansion, notably in China and India.