Nov 11- Fitch Ratings has placed SK Telecom Co., Ltd.'s (SKT) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'A' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). This follows the official announcement by the creditors of Hynix Semiconductor Inc.'s (Hynix, 'BB-'/Rating Watch Positive) on 11 November 2011 to select SKT as the preferred bidder for a stake in Hynix.

At the same time, Fitch has placed SK Broadband Co. Ltd's (SKB) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs and senior unsecured rating of 'A-' on RWN.

"Fitch believes that SKT's credit profile will deteriorate after the potential acquisition as it will be heavily debt-funded. In addition, investing in the cyclical semiconductor industry will lead to a higher business risk profile while generating little meaningful synergies," said Alvin Lim, Associate Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Telecommunications, Media, and Technology team.

The RWN will be resolved upon the completion of the acquisition, expected in February 2012.

A group of creditors to Hynix has been seeking to dispose of their controlling 15% stake. As the sole and preferred bidder, SKT will acquire a 20% stake, comprising existing shares and a new equity issue by Hynix.

Fitch forecasts that the potential acquisition, which is one of the largest investments in SKT's history, would impair the company's credit profile. Notwithstanding SKT's strong free cash flow generation and stable operation, it is highly unlikely that financial leverage post-acquisition will recover to the current level of 1x in the short term. In addition, Fitch believes that SKT may struggle to generate value from the investment, other than diversification of the business portfolio.

Given the strong links between parent and subsidiary, SKB is rated on a top-down basis, one notch below SKT. Therefore, SKT's RWN is also reflected in SKB's ratings.

