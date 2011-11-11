(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 11- Fitch Ratings has placed Hynix Semiconductor Inc's
(Hynix) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'BB-' on
Rating Watch Positive (RWP). This follows its creditors'
official announcement to select SK Telecom Co., Ltd
(SKT, 'A'/Rating Watch Negative) as the preferred bidder to
purchase their 15% stake in Hynix.
"Fitch believes that Hynix's credit profile may benefit from
the presence of SKT as the major shareholder in light of SKT's
stronger ability than the current creditors, to provide
financial support if needed. Equity injection from the planned
new share issuance to SKT will also contribute to improving
Hynix's cash position in the midst of a weak DRAM cycle," said
Alvin Lim, Associate Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific
Telecommunications, Media, and Technology team.
A group of creditors to Hynix has been seeking to dispose of
their controlling 15% stake. As the sole and preferred bidder
SKT will acquire a 20% stake, comprising existing shares and new
equity issue by Hynix, and take management control of Hynix.
Fitch does not expect the acquisition to generate any
significant operational synergies. Under its parent and
subsidiary methodology, Fitch will assess whether the legal,
operational and strategic ties between SKT and Hynix will be
strong enough to provide any notching uplift to Hynix, to
reflect implied financial support from SKT should the former get
into financial distress.
The RWP will be resolved upon the completion of the deal,
expected in February 2012.
Separately, Fitch has placed SKT and SK Broadband
on Negative Watch (see rating action commentary on
www.fitchratings.com)