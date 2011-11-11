(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 11- Fitch Ratings has placed Hynix Semiconductor Inc's (Hynix) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'BB-' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). This follows its creditors' official announcement to select SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKT, 'A'/Rating Watch Negative) as the preferred bidder to purchase their 15% stake in Hynix.

"Fitch believes that Hynix's credit profile may benefit from the presence of SKT as the major shareholder in light of SKT's stronger ability than the current creditors, to provide financial support if needed. Equity injection from the planned new share issuance to SKT will also contribute to improving Hynix's cash position in the midst of a weak DRAM cycle," said Alvin Lim, Associate Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Telecommunications, Media, and Technology team.

A group of creditors to Hynix has been seeking to dispose of their controlling 15% stake. As the sole and preferred bidder SKT will acquire a 20% stake, comprising existing shares and new equity issue by Hynix, and take management control of Hynix.

Fitch does not expect the acquisition to generate any significant operational synergies. Under its parent and subsidiary methodology, Fitch will assess whether the legal, operational and strategic ties between SKT and Hynix will be strong enough to provide any notching uplift to Hynix, to reflect implied financial support from SKT should the former get into financial distress.

The RWP will be resolved upon the completion of the deal, expected in February 2012.

Separately, Fitch has placed SKT and SK Broadband on Negative Watch (see rating action commentary on www.fitchratings.com)