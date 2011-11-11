(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 11- Fitch Ratings, Mumbai/ Singapore, 11 November 2011: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd's (JK Bank) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed JK Bank's INR6bn lower Tier II debt at 'Fitch AA(ind)'.

JK Bank's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of moderate support from the government of India (GOI) through the J&K government, if ever required, considering the bank's central role in sustaining the economy of the politically important Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). JK Bank dominates banking business in the state, with a 75% market share in lending and a 68% share of deposits. The bank works as an agent of India's central bank - the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - for conducting the general banking business of the state government, and is majority-owned (53%) by the J&K government whose transactions (like transfer of salaries, project funds etc) are carried out through JK Bank.

The lower tier II subordinated bonds have been rated at the same level as the National Long-term rating based on Fitch's criteria for rating Indian national bank hybrids and subordinated debt.

The ratings are most likely to change should Fitch perceive any change in the importance of the bank for the state and central governments and the consequent lack of timely support.

JK Bank's asset quality has remained stable, with a gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 1.95% in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) and 1.89% in H1FY12. This is partly attributed to its strong competitive position and market knowledge in J&K and relatively cautious lending policies outside its home state. Net NPLs/equity was low at 1.5% at FY11. Nevertheless, asset quality remains susceptible to the political and economic volatility in its home state and the moderating economic growth amid a high interest rate environment. That being said, the bank has demonstrated a track record of managing its asset quality during the last two decades of political disturbance in the state.

The bank's profitability has remained solid (return on average assets: 1.32% in FY11), benefiting from a high proportion of low-cost current account and savings account deposits (FY11: 40.5%), due to higher margins on its loan portfolio in J&K, and its low cost-to-income ratio. High net interest margin (FY11: 3.62%) may come under pressure from the recent deregulation of savings bank interest rates by RBI, although its dominant position in J&K state should cushion the impact.

Capitalisation has been adequate with a Tier I ratio of 11.33% and a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 13.72% at FY11, partly due to its modest loan growth by domestic standards (FY11: 14%). The Tier I ratio is, however, likely to fall in the medium-term due to a pick-up in loan growth (30% loan target for FY12) and limited scope of equity dilution by its majority shareholder, although Fitch expects the state and central governments to support the bank's capital position if required.

JK Bank's liquidity profile is strong, given the high proportion of retail deposits in its funding mix (over 65%), which should enable it to limit its refinancing risk. Further, there are no asset-liability mismatches in its structural asset liability statements as of end-June 2011.

JK Bank is a listed bank. It operates through 548 branches, over two-thirds of which are in the J&K state.