(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 11- Fitch Ratings, Mumbai/ Singapore, 11 November 2011: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jammu
and Kashmir Bank Ltd's (JK Bank) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA(ind)' with a
Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed JK Bank's INR6bn lower Tier II debt at 'Fitch
AA(ind)'.
JK Bank's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of moderate support from the
government of India (GOI) through the J&K government, if ever required,
considering the bank's central role in sustaining the economy of the politically
important Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). JK Bank dominates banking
business in the state, with a 75% market share in lending and a 68% share of
deposits. The bank works as an agent of India's central bank - the Reserve Bank
of India (RBI) - for conducting the general banking business of the state
government, and is majority-owned (53%) by the J&K government whose transactions
(like transfer of salaries, project funds etc) are carried out through JK Bank.
The lower tier II subordinated bonds have been rated at the same level as the
National Long-term rating based on Fitch's criteria for rating Indian national
bank hybrids and subordinated debt.
The ratings are most likely to change should Fitch perceive any change in the
importance of the bank for the state and central governments and the consequent
lack of timely support.
JK Bank's asset quality has remained stable, with a gross non-performing loan
(NPL) ratio of 1.95% in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) and 1.89% in
H1FY12. This is partly attributed to its strong competitive position and market
knowledge in J&K and relatively cautious lending policies outside its home
state. Net NPLs/equity was low at 1.5% at FY11. Nevertheless, asset quality
remains susceptible to the political and economic volatility in its home state
and the moderating economic growth amid a high interest rate environment. That
being said, the bank has demonstrated a track record of managing its asset
quality during the last two decades of political disturbance in the state.
The bank's profitability has remained solid (return on average assets: 1.32% in
FY11), benefiting from a high proportion of low-cost current account and savings
account deposits (FY11: 40.5%), due to higher margins on its loan portfolio in
J&K, and its low cost-to-income ratio. High net interest margin (FY11: 3.62%)
may come under pressure from the recent deregulation of savings bank interest
rates by RBI, although its dominant position in J&K state should cushion the
impact.
Capitalisation has been adequate with a Tier I ratio of 11.33% and a capital
adequacy ratio (CAR) of 13.72% at FY11, partly due to its modest loan growth by
domestic standards (FY11: 14%). The Tier I ratio is, however, likely to fall in
the medium-term due to a pick-up in loan growth (30% loan target for FY12) and
limited scope of equity dilution by its majority shareholder, although Fitch
expects the state and central governments to support the bank's capital position
if required.
JK Bank's liquidity profile is strong, given the high proportion of retail
deposits in its funding mix (over 65%), which should enable it to limit its
refinancing risk. Further, there are no asset-liability mismatches in its
structural asset liability statements as of end-June 2011.
JK Bank is a listed bank. It operates through 548 branches, over two-thirds of
which are in the J&K state.