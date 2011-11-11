(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 11- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Lakshmi Vilas Bank's (LVB) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' with a Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A2+(ind)'. The agency has also affirmed LVB's INR1.3bn lower tier 2 debt at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'.

The ratings reflect LVB's modest asset quality, moderate capitalization, small size, regional concentration and low profitability, in line with similarly rated banks. The rating of LVB's lower tier 2 subordinated debt is based on Fitch's criteria for rating Indian national bank hybrids and subordinated debt.

LVB's gross non-performing loans (NPLs) declined in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) to 1.9% from 5.1% in FY10, largely through the sale of NPLs; although incremental NPLs remained elevated at around 1.9% of average loans over FY10-FY11. Fitch notes that LVB has significant exposure to cyclical industries such as textile and construction and slightly less - though still material - exposure in iron & steel, commercial real estate and infrastructure. The agency expects a part of these advances to come under stress given the moderating economy.

As per the management, the bank's advances growth is likely to moderate from FY11 (28%), while it intends to achieve a large proportion of this growth outside southern India. Fitch notes managing this portfolio would be critical for LVB's asset quality, given its limited familiarity with these geographies. However, the bank has strengthened its workforce and hired experienced industry personnel to tighten its underwriting standards in newer geographies.

Capitalisation is moderate (FY11; Tier 1 capital: 10.8%, total capital: 13.2%), in light of a low specific NPLs coverage ratio (FY11: 21.7%) and higher net NPLs/equity ratio (FY11: 13.8%). The bank plans to raise equity in the late FY12 or early FY13.

Profitability has been low and volatile, with return on assets at 0.9% in FY11 and 0.4% in FY10. Net interest margins (NIMs) have also been low, impacted by its higher cost of funds. Though the NIMs widened in FY11 to 3.5% from 3.0% in FY10 with a reduction in higher cost deposits, it is likely to moderate given the bank's effort to expand in low-yielding mid and large corporates. In addition, the bank's ability to pass on increased costs is likely to be a challenge, given the peak interest rate cycle.

LVB's proportion of low-cost current account and savings account deposits remains low (about 19%). Funding is largely through retail deposits and the bank has reduced its proportion of higher cost deposits. A higher proportion of term deposit has partly been a function of a higher yield offered by the bank. The bank's sustainability of retail funding is likely to remain hinged on its offering higher yields.

Positive rating action may result from meaningful and sustainable improvements in LVB's asset quality, with strengthened funding, greater business and geographic diversity and higher profitability without compromising risk. In this regard, initiatives have been undertaken to strengthen risk management and funding. Significant deterioration in asset quality and/or profitability, excessive growth or evidence of higher risk tolerance may lead to negative rating action.

LVB is a south India focused, small private sector bank. It operates through a network of 274 branches and lends mainly to small- to mid-sized companies. LVB is expanding its presence in regions outside southern India