June 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stichting Waarborgfonds Eigen Woningen (WEW) Long-term local and foreign currency ratings at 'AAA' and a Short-term Local currency rating at 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Stable.

The ratings of WEW are credit linked to its sponsor, the Netherlands ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+'). WEW receives support in the way of a back stop liquidity agreement by the state and as such WEW is linked to its sponsor under Fitch's Public Sector Entities criteria.

WEW is a foundation and receives oversight by the state. WEW's board of supervisors is formed of five members. Of these, three are appointed by members of the Government; two by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations and one by the Ministry of Finance. The availability of housing is one of the Dutch government's strategic policies and as such it has supported WEW through approving policies to alleviate the effects of the economic crisis. This has mainly been through promoting access to homeownership for lower and middle income households. A total of about 30% of total mortgages in the Dutch market carry a WEW guarantee.

The financial support offered by the government consists of a contractual support system through a backstop agreement, where the state is responsible for providing interest free loans in case of need. In the past, WEW has not needed to use the interest free loans at its disposal.

WEW had EUR696m of investments at year-end 2011 (YE11) which were in highly rated securities as well as EUR38m of cash and cash equivalents. WEW has no debt of its own but the guarantees it issues are considered contingent liabilities and amounted to EUR136.2bn at YE11. Guaranteed capital amounted to EUR734m. Although reserves are low when compared to the risk, the comfort is taken from the low level of executed guarantees. The number of claims in 2011 rose to 2,021, and the amount claimed was EUR81m, of which EUR58.5m was paid out. Capital funds have always been sufficient to cover rescission payments and the liquidity facility would cover this in case of a shortfall.

WEW was established in 1993 on the initiative of the Ministry of Housing, Spatial Planning and the Environment along with the Association of Netherlands Municipalities, and its main aim is to responsibly promote the purchase of private property and homeownership. WEW administers this product for the National Mortgage Guarantee (NHG) which is the benchmark for the housing sector.