June 21 -
Summary analysis -- Autolink Concessionaires (M6) PLC ------------- 21-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Bridge, tunnel, &
elevated highway
Rationale
The 'AA-' insured rating on the GBP124.8 million bonds, due 2022, issued by
U.K.-based Autolink reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of
scheduled interest and principal on the bonds provided by Assured Guaranty
(Europe) Ltd. (AGE; AA-/Stable/--).