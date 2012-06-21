(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Madras Fertilizers Limited's(MFL) National
Long-Term rating at 'Fitch D(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end
of this commentary.
The ratings continue to reflect MFL's status of a "sick company" registered with
the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) since 2009. The
Debt Rehabilitation Scheme (DRS) is yet to be approved by the Board. However,
there have been no irregularities in the use of working capital facilities
during the past year.
De-registration from BIFR and implementation of DRS would be positive for the
ratings.
MFL is a Chennai-based public sector enterprise. The company manufactures urea
and NPK fertilizers at its facilities in Chennai. The government of India has
about 59.5% stake in the company. For FY12 (year end March), revenue was
INR22,078m (FY11: INR16,228.3m), operating EBITDA was INR2,001m (INR1,304.9m)
and net income was INR1,120m (INR1,698.6m).
Rating actions on MFL's bank loans are as follows:
- INR1,914m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch C(ind)'/'Fitch
A4(ind)'
- INR300m non-fund based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch
C(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'