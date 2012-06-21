(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 21 - In a new report on Global Trading and Universal
Banks (GTUBs), Fitch Ratings says it expects earnings from securities businesses
at the leading GTUBs to drop in Q212 after a short reprieve in the markets in
Q112. This is primarily due to the renewed erosion of confidence in securities
markets resulting from a worsening eurozone crisis. Banks with businesses
focused more on Europe than the US are experiencing weaker performance.
GTUBs' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are now primarily in the 'A' category with
Stable Outlooks following a number of rating actions in Q411. The Stable
Outlooks reflect Fitch's view on intrinsic creditworthiness and on potential
extraordinary support.
Fitch says the Q1 is usually a strong one for securities businesses and earnings
in Q112 bounced back from a poor Q411 for most of the 13 GTUBs. Customer flows
increased as a result of restored market confidence, partly driven by the
European Central Bank's USD1trn Long-term Refinancing Operations in Europe.
However, market volumes and revenue were lower for most GTUBs compared to 2011's
very strong first quarter.
In addition, Fitch says that GTUBs saw some one-off costs in Q1. For example,
banks are in the midst of a considerable amount of restructuring - often driven
by regulatory changes - and this restructuring brings with it one-off charges
when businesses are sold. This is adding to earnings volatility in the short
term but, after completion, volatility should be lower. Nevertheless, Fitch
expects that it will be impossible to completely eliminate earnings volatility
in securities operations, which will remain a limiting ratings factor.
Fitch also notes that GTUBs are preparing for regulatory changes, most notably
Basel III and, in the US, Dodd Frank, including the Volcker Rule. New regulatory
demands include: higher liquidity and capital; segregation of certain
businesses; and, reporting of transactions and clearing of derivatives through
central clearing counterparties. Not all rules are finalised yet and Fitch
expects further revisions to be made.