(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Suedzucker AG --------------------------------- 21-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Candy & other

confectionery

products

Mult. CUSIP6: 864680

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jun-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

30-Sep-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

22-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects Germany-based sugar and related agricultural product manufacturer Suedzucker AG to continue its strong performance in fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2014 (the fiscal year begins on March 1).

We think the improvement in Suedzucker's credit ratios--to 1.8x adjusted leverage and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 44% in fiscal 2012--will persist in fiscal 2013. We anticipate some decline in fiscal 2014 and thereafter, however, but we believe the ratios will remain commensurate with the long-term 'BBB+' rating, with leverage below 2.5x and FFO to debt about 40%, on a sustainable basis.

Our base-case scenario incorporates the following assumptions:

-- Total revenue growth approaching 5% in fiscal 2013, and declining to negative low- to mid-single digits in fiscal 2014. This reflects our anticipation that EU sugar prices will remain high for the remainder of the 2011/2012 harvest and production cycle (October 2011-September 2012) and for at least part of the following cycle, benefitting Suedzucker's fiscal 2013. In our opinion, such elevated prices may not be sustainable for more than 12 months. We also anticipate some decline in sugar volumes in fiscal 2014, since the record-high 2011/2012 harvest benefitted from exceptional weather that might not soon recur. We project that the special products division will not contribute to the group's growth in the next two years, because of some pressure in industrial starch activities resulting from Europe's gloomy macroeconomic environment. We assume mid-single-digit growth in Suedzucker's European ethanol activities in fiscal 2013 and 2014--through a combination of volume growth (supported by mandatory EU blended ratios) and flat prices. Finally, we expect sales growth to continue in the fruit division.

-- Adjusted EBITDA margins improving from 14.7% in fiscal 2012 to about 15% in fiscal 2013 and declining to below 13% in fiscal 2014. Our assumed margin volatility primarily comes from the sugar division, with our expectation that lower prices and volumes will hurt profitability in fiscal 2014.

-- Capital expenditures of about 1.3x-1.5x depreciation in fiscal 2013 and 2014 to account for new capacity and energy- and cost-saving investments.

-- Limited debt repayments. However, some upside could come from the conversion of the 2016 convertible bonds, which can be called from 2013.

-- Moderate dividend payment, not substantially above fiscal 2012's EUR168 million. We also don't anticipate sizable acquisitions in the next two years, except for Suedzucker's $255 million investment in British trading commodity company ED&F Man, to be accounted for in fiscal 2013. This incorporates our understanding that the group will maintain its prudent financial policy.

Under this scenario, we project that the current 1.8x leverage ratio will remain at a similar level in fiscal 2013 but will increase to 2.0x-2.5x in fiscal 2014; while the ratio of adjusted FFO to debt should decline in fiscal 2014 from the current 44%, but will remain around 40%.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. Suedzucker's liquidity is "adequate", in our view.

As of Feb. 29, 2012, Suedzucker had the following sources of liquidity:

-- EUR610 million of cash and short-term investments;

-- Our estimate of annual FFO in fiscal 2013 that should be moderately above the EUR800 million achieved in fiscal 2012; and

-- And undrawn committed EUR600 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2016.

In addition, the group has access to a EUR600 million commercial paper program, of which EUR450 million was undrawn on Feb. 29, 2012, and to undrawn backup lines of EUR411 million.

On the same date, the company had the following uses of liquidity:

-- Short-term debt of EUR574 million;

-- Working-capital movement below fiscal 2012's EUR300 million. While we anticipate that persistently high prices will reduce both inventory and receivables, we anticipate a lower volume impact in fiscal 2013 because the fiscal 2012 record-high production was linked to the excellent harvest, which, we believe, is unlikely to recur;

-- Estimated maintenance capital expenditures at about EUR300 million;

-- Acquisitions totaling less than EUR200 million in fiscal 2013, consisting of the group's acquisition of 25% minus one share of ED&F Man; and

-- Dividend payment of about EUR200 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Suedzucker should be able to continue to perform soundly over the next 18 months, and continue to generate solid positive free cash flow despite negative working-capital movements and moderately increasing capital expenditures. We view a ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of about 40% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of below 2.5x as commensurate with the current long-term rating.

We could lower the long-term rating if Suedzucker's metrics fell outside the above-mentioned levels; namely, if adjusted leverage was in the high-2x area and FFO to debt was below 35% on a sustainable basis.

Given the predictability of the quota sugar operations for the rest of the 2011/2012 sugar marketing year, and the elevated EU sugar prices--which, we believe, will persist for a least part of the 2012/2013 sugar cycle--we believe that for fiscal 2013, downside risk would likely primarily result from the group's unexpected deviation from its disciplined financial policy.

While in our view financial policy remains a key downside risk for the long-term rating in fiscal 2014, we believe that, starting in fiscal 2014, downside risk could also come from weaker operating performance. This could result, in our opinion, from a higher-than-expected softening in sugar prices. We calculate that a low double-digit decrease in sales in fiscal 2014 and more than 100 basis points' additional stress on margin versus our base case would together lead to leverage increasing above 2.5x and FFO to debt reducing to about 30%.

An upgrade appears remote. However, we could raise the long-term rating if Suedzucker were to commit to a tighter financial policy, or to increasing its size and diversification, thereby improving its business risk profile to "strong" from the current "satisfactory".