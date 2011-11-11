(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 11- Fitch Ratings says Allianz's net write down of EUR2.6bn on its investment portfolio in Q311 will not affect the insurer's rating. The amount is in line with previous expectations, its severity indicates that this is likely to be a one-off, and the group's operating performance is still healthy enough to generate a profit.

We have previously commented that German life insurers' exposure to equities and Greek government debt will trigger a drop in investment income, but that this is small enough for the companies to digest. The losses at Allianz are likely to be at the high end for large German insurers. At 6%, Allianz group's equity portfolio is twice the average for German life insurers.

Although large, in relative terms the writedowns are manageable for Allianz. It had total assets of EUR635bn and EUR43bn of shareholders' capital at 30 September. It also still had operating profit of EUR5.9bn and net income of EUR2.2bn in the first nine months of this year even with the writedowns. The group's solvency ratio remained high at 179% and shareholders' equity increased by 2% (EUR43.6bn) in Q3.

The losses were partly offset by an increase of EUR600m in unrealised gains. These mainly stem from rises in the market value of Allianz's German fixed-income portfolio.

Allianz said the eurozone sovereign debt crisis and fall of global stock markets led to the loss in Q3. This loss includes a further writedown of Greek government bonds to 39% of face value. More significantly, Allianz wrote down equity investments in European banks including Commerzbank, Unicredit and Banco Popular. However, it still generated net investment income of EUR3bn during Q3, although down from EUR5.5bn during Q310.