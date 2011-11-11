(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 11- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Spain's Banco de
Valencia's (BValencia) Viability Rating (VR) to 'b'
from 'bb-' and placed it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the
same time, the agency has affirmed BValencia's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and Short-term IDR at 'B'. The
agency has also placed the Banco Financiero y de Ahorros's (BFA)
'bb-' VR on RWN. BFA is BValencia's major shareholder with a
27.3% stake and it also owns a 52.4% stake in Bankia,
the third-largest banking group in Spain. A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
The downgrade of BValencia's VR mainly reflects capital
adequacy concerns. On 7 November 2011, BValencia announced that
it is presently unable to quantify its provisioning or
recapitalisation needs resulting from a Bank of Spain
inspection, currently being finalised. The bank's already weak
profitability and relatively low capital base could be greatly
affected as a result of higher provisioning on real estate
exposures, as required by the Bank of Spain.
The RWN on BValencia's VR reflects ongoing uncertainty
regarding the amount of new capital which may need to be
injected into the bank. Depending on the level of
recapitalisation required and the source of such capital, Fitch
may consider that the bank has failed. In this case, BValencia's
VR may be downgraded to 'f'.
Given the weak prospects for Spain's economic outlook and
property market, BValencia's revenues and margins will continue
to be affected by weaker volumes, a low interest rate
environment and high retail funding costs. Combined with higher
provisioning needs arising from its large exposures to real
estate foreclosed assets and loans (34% of total loans), this
means that BValencia has limited ability to improve capital
levels through internal capital generation.
BValencia also has large wholesale funding maturities over
the next two years, although strong balance-sheet deleveraging
is helping to mitigate high refinancing risks. BValencia has a
good regional franchise in Valencia and deposit levels have
remained stable.
Fitch acknowledges that the bank will, in the first
instance, try to source additional capital from its current
shareholders. Given that the amount of new capital required by
BValencia has not been quantified, Fitch is unable to determine
whether BValencia's shareholders are in a position to meet these
capital requirements. The RWN on BValencia's VR will be resolved
once details of the recapitalisation plans are announced.
BValencia's Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor and
has a Stable Outlook, reflecting Fitch's view of moderate
probability of support from Spanish Authorities and ultimately
from the Spanish state's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring
(FROB).
Should BValencia receive FROB funds, the European Commission
(EC) could apply certain state aid rules and ultimately impose
burden-sharing on the holders of subordinated debt instruments
issued by BValencia. Thus, the agency has downgraded BValencia's
subordinated debt to 'B-' and placed it on RWN. BValencia's
preference shares have also been downgraded to 'C' from 'B-' to
reflect a higher overall risk of non-performance.