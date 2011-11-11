(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 11- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Spain's Banco de Valencia's (BValencia) Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'bb-' and placed it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency has affirmed BValencia's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and Short-term IDR at 'B'. The agency has also placed the Banco Financiero y de Ahorros's (BFA) 'bb-' VR on RWN. BFA is BValencia's major shareholder with a 27.3% stake and it also owns a 52.4% stake in Bankia, the third-largest banking group in Spain. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The downgrade of BValencia's VR mainly reflects capital adequacy concerns. On 7 November 2011, BValencia announced that it is presently unable to quantify its provisioning or recapitalisation needs resulting from a Bank of Spain inspection, currently being finalised. The bank's already weak profitability and relatively low capital base could be greatly affected as a result of higher provisioning on real estate exposures, as required by the Bank of Spain.

The RWN on BValencia's VR reflects ongoing uncertainty regarding the amount of new capital which may need to be injected into the bank. Depending on the level of recapitalisation required and the source of such capital, Fitch may consider that the bank has failed. In this case, BValencia's VR may be downgraded to 'f'.

Given the weak prospects for Spain's economic outlook and property market, BValencia's revenues and margins will continue to be affected by weaker volumes, a low interest rate environment and high retail funding costs. Combined with higher provisioning needs arising from its large exposures to real estate foreclosed assets and loans (34% of total loans), this means that BValencia has limited ability to improve capital levels through internal capital generation.

BValencia also has large wholesale funding maturities over the next two years, although strong balance-sheet deleveraging is helping to mitigate high refinancing risks. BValencia has a good regional franchise in Valencia and deposit levels have remained stable.

Fitch acknowledges that the bank will, in the first instance, try to source additional capital from its current shareholders. Given that the amount of new capital required by BValencia has not been quantified, Fitch is unable to determine whether BValencia's shareholders are in a position to meet these capital requirements. The RWN on BValencia's VR will be resolved once details of the recapitalisation plans are announced.

BValencia's Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor and has a Stable Outlook, reflecting Fitch's view of moderate probability of support from Spanish Authorities and ultimately from the Spanish state's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB).

Should BValencia receive FROB funds, the European Commission (EC) could apply certain state aid rules and ultimately impose burden-sharing on the holders of subordinated debt instruments issued by BValencia. Thus, the agency has downgraded BValencia's subordinated debt to 'B-' and placed it on RWN. BValencia's preference shares have also been downgraded to 'C' from 'B-' to reflect a higher overall risk of non-performance.