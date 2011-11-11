MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
LONDON Nov 11 BSkyB's independent directors were unanimous that James Murdoch should continue as chairman of the board, the satellite broadcaster's deputy chairman said in a letter to investors on Friday.
Murdoch had done a "first class job" in leading an effective board, Nick Ferguson said in the letter, a copy of which was sent to Reuters.
"We've considered whether there would be any negative reputational effect on the company, as a result of the News of the World issues. We have seen no effect on sales, customers or suppliers over the last five months," he said.
Murdoch, as executive chairman of News Corp's British newspaper arm News International, was ultimately responsible for the News of the World tabloid newspaper that closed after a phone hacking scandal and has himself twice been questioned by British lawmakers. [ID:ID:nL5E7MA0NW] (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.