(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 11- Delinquencies on U.S. CREL CDOs rose slightly for the second month in a row, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

CREL CDO delinquencies increased to 12.5% in October from 12% the prior month. Volatility will persist for CREL CDO delinquencies as asset managers continue to work out troubled loans within the CDO or pursue resolution outside the CDO, including through sale or refinance.

In October, asset managers reported 10 new delinquent assets. Among them were three term defaults, two matured balloon loans, three new credit impaired securities, and two repurchased assets. Only two assets were removed from the index in the month, including a real estate owned (REO) multifamily property located in Phoenix, AZ. The property was sold at no loss to the CDO.

Current delinquency rates by asset type are as follows:

--Land: 36% (5% of total collateral);

--Condo: 23% (2%);

--Construction: 22% (1%);

--Hotel: 16% (16%);

--Industrial: 16% (1%);

--Multifamily: 14% (15%);

--Rated Debt: 13% (21%);

--Retail: 8% (7%);

--Office: 7% (24%);

--Other: 10% (5%).

The remaining 3% consists of uninvested principal proceeds.

In October, CREL CDO asset managers reported approximately $25.5 million in realized losses from the disposal of five assets. The weighted average loss on these assets was 28%. The largest single loss, which totaled $7.4 million, was related to the discounted sale of a mezzanine loan secured by interests in a portfolio of luxury hotels. None of these disposed of assets were in last month's delinquency index. Many asset managers pursue resolutions of potentially troubled assets, often at losses to par, prior to actual default.

